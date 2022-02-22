Oil near $100, at 7-year high as Russia-Ukraine tensions boost supply fears

"Crude’s rally is also challenged by signs of progress in talks to revive Iran’s nuclear deal which if achieved could pave way for higher supply from Iran. Indirect talks between Iran and the US were reaching a final stage while Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal cannot succeed unless Washington lifts "major" sanctions. Also weighing on crude price is prospect of higher supply from US. US crude oil rig count has jumped to April 2020 highs reflecting higher production interest while some companies have boosted investment in the sector while US EIA is forecasting higher output from shale resources," said analysts at Kotak Securities.