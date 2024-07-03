Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil near two-month high mark on Hurricane Beryl forecast, low US crude inventories; Brent at $86

Oil near two-month high mark on Hurricane Beryl forecast, low US crude inventories; Brent at $86

Nikita Prasad

  • Brent crude futures last edged up five cents to $86.29 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 1 cent to $82.81.

Brent crude futures edged up five cents to $86.29 per barrel. (Image: Pixabay)

Oil prices were up slightly on Wednesday after a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stocks, but thin trading ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday and concerns about rising global inventories limited any rise in crude prices.

Brent crude futures edged up 5 cents to $86.29 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 1 cent to $82.81.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 12.2 million draw in the country's crude oil barrels in storage last week, which was larger than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 680,000-barrel draw.

"Strong exports, a slight drop in imports, and a rebound in refinery runs colluded to draw crude inventories by a whopping 12 million barrels," said Kpler oil analyst Matt Smith.

But the market's reaction was muted partly due to lower trading volumes ahead of Independence Day, analysts noted.

Both benchmarks hit their highest since April in the previous session after the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Beryl was expected to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it entered the Gulf of Mexico this week. Hurricanes can disrupt oil production and tighten supply.

OPEC output rose for a second consecutive month in June, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, which also weighed on oil prices. Higher supply from Nigeria and Iran offset the impact of voluntary supply cuts by other members and the wider OPEC alliance.

"OPEC was reported to have increased production in June despite pledges to keep quotas in check through the third quarter, and lingering concerns over a tepid recovery in China sent a bearish signal," Panmure Gordon's Kelty said.

Also dampening prices were surveys that showed that China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months and confidence hit a four-year low in June. Overall business growth across the euro zone also slowed sharply last month. China is the largest importer of crude barrels, and a slowdown in the country's economic activity can damage oil demand.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.