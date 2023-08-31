comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.8 -0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.3 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601.1 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.95 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil on longest run of gains since January amid tighter supply in market; Brent over $86/bbl
Back

Oil on longest run of gains since January amid tighter supply in market; Brent over $86/bbl

 1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:40 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

US government data on Wednesday showed the country's crude inventories fell by a larger than expected 10.6 million barrels last week, depleted by high exports and refinery runs

Oil rose for a sixth day, as a slump in US crude inventories added to signs of market tightness (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)Premium
Oil rose for a sixth day, as a slump in US crude inventories added to signs of market tightness (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday, August 31, boosted by a large drawdown in US crude inventories and production cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). US government data on Wednesday showed the country's crude inventories fell by a larger than expected 10.6 million barrels last week, depleted by high exports and refinery runs

Brent crude futures for October, expiring on Thursday, rose 94 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $86.80 a barrel. The more active November contract was up 92 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $86.16. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for October rose $1.24, or 1.5 per cent, to $82.87, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a September 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 1.05 per cent at 6,806 per bbl, having swung between 6,739 and 6,874 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 6,735 per barrel.

Analysts expect Saudi Arabia to extend a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into October, adding to cuts put in place by the OPEC+. Saudi Arabia's official selling prices for all crude grades sold to Asia in October will be raised to their highest this year, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, US consumer spending increased 0.8 per cent last month, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, but slowing inflation strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged next month.

The US economy expanded at a 2.1 per cent annual pace in the April-June quarter, compared to the initial estimate of 2.4 per cent, according to official revised estimates released on Wednesday. The US government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4 per cent annual rate last quarter.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 09:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App