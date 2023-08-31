Oil on longest run of gains since January amid tighter supply in market; Brent over $86/bbl1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:40 PM IST
US government data on Wednesday showed the country's crude inventories fell by a larger than expected 10.6 million barrels last week, depleted by high exports and refinery runs
Oil prices extended gains on Thursday, August 31, boosted by a large drawdown in US crude inventories and production cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). US government data on Wednesday showed the country's crude inventories fell by a larger than expected 10.6 million barrels last week, depleted by high exports and refinery runs
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started