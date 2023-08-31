US government data on Wednesday showed the country's crude inventories fell by a larger than expected 10.6 million barrels last week, depleted by high exports and refinery runs

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday, August 31, boosted by a large drawdown in US crude inventories and production cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). US government data on Wednesday showed the country's crude inventories fell by a larger than expected 10.6 million barrels last week, depleted by high exports and refinery runs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent crude futures for October, expiring on Thursday, rose 94 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $86.80 a barrel. The more active November contract was up 92 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $86.16. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for October rose $1.24, or 1.5 per cent, to $82.87, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a September 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 1.05 per cent at ₹6,806 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,739 and ₹6,874 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,735 per barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts expect Saudi Arabia to extend a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into October, adding to cuts put in place by the OPEC+. Saudi Arabia's official selling prices for all crude grades sold to Asia in October will be raised to their highest this year, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, US consumer spending increased 0.8 per cent last month, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, but slowing inflation strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged next month.

The US economy expanded at a 2.1 per cent annual pace in the April-June quarter, compared to the initial estimate of 2.4 per cent, according to official revised estimates released on Wednesday. The US government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4 per cent annual rate last quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}