Oil headed for 4th weekly loss after sinking 5% on demand concerns; Brent at $78/bbl on week-long selloff
Both crude oil benchmarks have lost around a sixth of their value over the last four weeks, and are on track for their fourth straight week of losses.
Global oil benchmarks headed for their fourth weekly loss on Friday, November 17, but recouped some losses a day after sinking 5 per cent to a four month-low on growing worries about rising supply and cooling demand.
