Global oil benchmarks headed for their fourth weekly loss on Friday, November 17, but recouped some losses a day after sinking 5 per cent to a four month-low on growing worries about rising supply and cooling demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent futures rose $1.34, or about 1.7 per cent, to $78.76 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was at $74.1, up $1.2, also roughly 1.7 per cent. Both benchmarks have lost around a sixth of their value over the last four weeks, and are on track for their fourth straight week of losses, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a November 17 expiry, was last trading higher by 3.75 per cent at ₹6,252 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,070 and ₹6,261 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,026 per barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Oil prices are down slightly this year despite demand exceeding our optimistic expectations," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note. "Non-core OPEC supply has been much stronger than expected, partly offset by OPEC cuts."

For 2023, the United States, which makes up two-thirds of non-OPEC growth, is forecast to deliver annual gains of 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) – boosting production to a fresh annual high, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest report.

Oil's decline this week was mainly triggered by a steep rise in U.S. crude inventories and production sustaining at record levels, while signs of thawing demand in China also triggered concerns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But the precipitous drop on Thursday had some analysts questioning whether the selloff was overdone, particularly in light of escalating tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt oil supplies and the U.S. vowing to enforce sanctions against Hamas-backer Iran.

Another factor contributing to negative sentiment on Thursday was the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increasing, and a slight contraction in industrial production figures.

"Poor numbers maybe, but not disastrous, however it was enough to tip the balance and carnage ensued with sell stops cascading with triggers," said John Evans of oil broker PVM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the bright side, from a demand perspective, inflation in the euro zone appears to be thawing. On Friday, the EU's statistics office confirmed annual inflation slowed sharply.

With Brent below $80 a barrel, a barrage of analysts now expect OPEC , principally Saudi Arabia and Russia, to extend their voluntary cuts into 2024.

"It has become clearer that the oil balance for the remainder of this year is not as tight as initially expected," ING analysts said in a note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As things stand, the market is still expected to return to surplus in 1Q24."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.