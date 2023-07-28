Oil on track to score fifth straight weekly gain; Brent hovers at $84/bbl-mark

Oil on track to score fifth straight weekly gain; Brent hovers at $84/bbl-mark2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.15 per cent at ₹6,552 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,507 and ₹6,610 per bbl during the session so far
Oil prices edged lower on July 28, but were on track to score its fifth straight week of gains as investors were optimistic that healthy demand and supply cuts will keep prices buoyant. The risk appetite in wider financial markets has been fueled by growing expectations that central banks such as the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are nearing the end of policy tightening campaigns, boosting the outlook for global growth and energy demand.
