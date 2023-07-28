Oil on track to score fifth straight weekly gain; Brent hovers at $84/bbl-mark

Bolstered by supply cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced earlier this month, both oil benchmarks are on track for a 3.8 per cent weekly increase - a fifth straight week of gains. Brent is also on track for a monthly gain of 12 per cent, while WTI is set to rise 13 per cent. Both benchmarks fell by as much as $1 briefly earlier in the session, as investors took profits after WTI rose above $80 per barrel, Price Futures Group, analyst Phil Flynn told news agency Reuters.

