Oil on track to score weekly gain as Saudi Arabia, Russia output cuts tightens supply; Brent above $90/bbl2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:29 PM IST
Oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary oil output cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of the year which resulted in a sharp surge in crude prices - reaching a 10-month high peak earlier this week.
Oil prices are on track to score another week on Friday, September 8, to settle higher as investors chose to focus on tighter supply, despite broader macroeconomic uncertainty. Oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary oil output cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) to the end of the year which resulted in a sharp surge in international crude prices - reaching a 10-month high peak earlier this week.
