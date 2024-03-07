Oil pares gains after hitting 2024-high over delayed US Fed rate cuts; Brent down to $82/bbl
Oil prices retreated from near a 2024 high hit on Wednesday after US data showed oil stocks rose less than expected and fuel inventories fell, in a sign of robust demand.
Oil prices slipped on Thursday, March 7 as expectations that US interest rate cuts could be delayed capped gains, though upbeat Chinese trade data augured well for demand in the world's top oil importer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started