Oil pares gains as traders assess mixed signals on supply after IEA, OPEC revisions; Brent back to $79/bbl
Brent slipped back below $80 a barrel after settling above the threshold on Monday for the first time since December 26.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, January 23, paring some of the previous day's gains, as traders weighed rising crude supply in Libya and Norway against production outages in the United States and geopolitical tensions. Oil futures remain volatile as uncertainty persists around several supply and demand indicators.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started