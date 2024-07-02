Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil pares gains from 2-month high mark after Hurrican Beryl forecast spares crude production areas; Brent at $86

Oil pares gains from 2-month high mark after Hurrican Beryl forecast spares crude production areas; Brent at $86

Nikita Prasad

  • Crude oil prices gave up most of their gains after the Hurricane Beryl forecast spared crude production areas in the Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude futures last gained 24 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $86.84 per barrel (Image: Pixabay)

Crude oil prices gave up most of their gains from earlier in the day as Hurricane Beryl's forecast track continued to steer it away from major offshore production areas in the US-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico. The storm is reported to be a dangerous Category five hurricane which is tearing through the Caribbean Sea.

Brent crude futures last gained 24 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $86.84 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate or WTI crude was last up five cents, or 0.06 per cent, at $83.23. Earlier on Monday, WTI rose $1 TO $84.38 a barrel on fears Beryl might have a wider impact in the Gulf of Mexico as US demand for motor fuels is increasing. Both benchmarks gained about two per cent in the previous session.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
