Oil drops for second straight day on high US crude inventories; Israel-Iran war curbs losses; Brent down 2% to $75

  • Oil pares gains to drop by $1 on US crude inventories, Israel-Iran war limits losses; Brent down 2% to $75

Nikita Prasad
Published9 Oct 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Brent crude futures were down $1.21, or 1.6 per cent, at $75.97 a barrel Photo: Reuters
Brent crude futures were down $1.21, or 1.6 per cent, at $75.97 a barrel Photo: Reuters

Oil fell by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday on rising U.S. crude inventories, while the risk of supply disruption from the Middle East conflict and Hurricane Milton in the United States curbed price declines.

Brent crude futures were down $1.21, or 1.6%, at $75.97 a barrel at 11:05 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures lost $1.07, or 1.5%, to $72.50.

Crude inventories jumped by 5.8 million barrels to 422.7 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2 million-barrel rise.

The build, however, was smaller than estimates by trade group American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, which helped to limit the fall in oil prices, said Bob Yawger, director of oil futures at Mizuho in New York.

Larger-than-expected drawdowns in gasoline and distillates also helped soften the impact to prices, Yawger said.

"There's a bullish element in the gasoline number, which might have been a rebound from the hurricane," said Yawger, who was referencing Hurricane Helene, which struck the United States late last month.

The country is now bracing for a second one, Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall as a major storm in Florida on Wednesday. The storm has already driven up demand for gasoline in the state, which has helped support crude prices.

FOCUS ALSO ON CHINA

Brent and WTI both gained more than 1% earlier in the session after prices had plunged on Tuesday by more than 4% on a possible Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire, though markets remain wary of a potential Israeli attack on Iranian oil infrastructure.

"Despite the current heightened tensions in the Middle East, it is easy to forget that the oil market is very much vulnerable to corrections due to the ongoing bearish macro narrative centred on China," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of research at Onyx Capital Group.

China said on Tuesday it was "fully confident" of achieving its full-year growth target but refrained from introducing stronger fiscal steps, disappointing investors who had banked on more support for the economy.

Investors have been concerned about slow growth dampening fuel demand in China, the world's largest crude importer.

Weak demand continues to underpin the fundamental outlook. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) on Tuesday downgraded its demand forecast for 2025 on weakening economic activity in China and North America.

Investors are awaiting developments from expected talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over intensifying conflict in the Middle East.

The oil-producing region has been on high alert for any Israeli response to an Iranian missile attack last week in retaliation for Israel's military escalation in Lebanon.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesOil drops for second straight day on high US crude inventories; Israel-Iran war curbs losses; Brent down 2% to $75

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.00
03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.55 (-0.34%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

164.75
03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
0.35 (0.21%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

128.90
03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
2.1 (1.66%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.05
03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.45 (-0.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Divis Laboratories share price

5,972.90
03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
425.9 (7.68%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

982.00
03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
52.2 (5.61%)

Cipla share price

1,681.05
03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
40.45 (2.47%)

Infosys share price

1,953.90
03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
5.4 (0.28%)
More from 52 Week High

Bank Of Maharashtra share price

54.79
03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-2.22 (-3.89%)

Vodafone Idea share price

9.19
03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-0.31 (-3.26%)

ITC share price

491.80
03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-16.1 (-3.17%)

Tata Communications share price

1,950.15
03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-54.95 (-2.74%)
More from Top Losers

Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

142.45
03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
12 (9.2%)

RITES share price

324.60
03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
24 (7.98%)

Divis Laboratories share price

5,972.90
03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
425.9 (7.68%)

Torrent Power share price

1,935.20
03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
118.05 (6.5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.000.00
    Chennai
    77,461.000.00
    Delhi
    77,613.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.