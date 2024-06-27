Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil picks pace after Middle East strain, US stocks curbs stoke supply worries; Brent up 2% at $86/bbl

Oil picks pace after Middle East strain, US stocks curbs stoke supply worries; Brent up 2% at $86/bbl

Nikita Prasad

GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6):UPDATE 6-Oil up on Middle East supply worries, higher US stocks curb gains

In January, India's total oil import bill increased slightly by over 4% sequentially to $12.04 billion, with a marginal year-on-year growth of 0.1%. (Image: Pixabay)

Oil prices rose on Thursday as war in the Middle East kept stoking supply concerns, while an unexpected uptick in U.S. crude and gasoline capped price gains.

Brent crude oil futures were up 92 cents, or 1.08%, to $86.17 a barrel by 09:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.06%, to $81.76.

On Wednesday, both benchmarks settled slightly higher.

Cross-border strains between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah have been escalating, fanning fears that a widening war could draw in other countries including major oil producer Iran.

The

French foreign ministry

said France is extremely concerned about the situation in Lebanon and called for restraint.

Any contagion could have a big impact on crude supplies from the Middle East, said Panmure Gordon analyst Ashley Kelty.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country stood in solidarity with Lebanon and called on the region's countries to show support.

Israel

stormed a neighbourhood

in Gaza City, telling Palestinians as the tanks moved in that they must move south.

Israeli forces bombed the southern city of Rafah in what it called final stages of an operation against Hamas militants.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 3.6 million barrel jump in the country's crude oil stocks last week. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a drawdown of 2.9 million barrels.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 2.7 million barrels. Analysts had expected a 1 million barrel draw.

"We are right now at the peak of the summer driving season, with gasoline and diesel demand peaking as people travel over the July 4 weekend, so for markets to be moving sideways now, then we may well even see a dip after the holiday weekend," said Tim Snyder, economist at Matador Economics

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
