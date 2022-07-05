Oil plummets below $100 as recession risks come to forefront

West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped as much as 9.3% to near $98 a barrel. Oil was pressured in a low liquidity session on Tuesday as equities fell and the dollar surged, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Citigroup Inc. said that crude could fall to $65 this year in the event of a recession, a call in stark contrast to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s most bullish $380 a barrel scenario.