Oil plunge deepens as concerns over economy drive selloff2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Oil futures fell to the lowest since March, when the first tremors of a banking crisis were sending prices into a tailspin.
Oil plunged for a second day, dipping below $70 a barrel in New York as the prospect of a US recession triggered a flight from riskier assets and threatened to curb fuel demand.
