Oil plunges 3% as OPEC decision fails to allay demand concerns; brent crude at $78.35/bbl
Brent crude futures dropped $2.76, or 3.4 per cent, to reach $78.35 per barrel by 11:37 a.m. ET (1539 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also declined by $2.80, or 3.6 per cent, settling at $74.19 per barrel.
Oil prices dropped by over $2 per barrel on Monday to reach multi-month lows, fueled by investor concerns regarding the demand trajectory. The complex OPEC+ output decision signaled a willingness among member countries to increase crude exports.
