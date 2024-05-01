Oil plunges to 7-week low ahead of US Fed verdict; Brent dips to $83/bbl in oversold territory
The prospect of a Middle East ceasefire agreement and persistent US inflation also dampened the expected pace of interest rate cuts as well as oil demand growth.
Oil prices plunged three per cent to hit a seven-week low on Wednesday, May 1, on a surprise build in US crude stocks ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome. The prospect of a simmering Middle East ceasefire agreement and persistent US inflation levels also dampened the expected pace of interest rate cuts as well as the crude oil demand growth.
