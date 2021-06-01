Oil price hits two-year high as OPEC sees more demand
- Members of OPEC and their allies relaxed production cuts as demand continues to improve and erode the supply glut
The price of oil was on course Tuesday to close above $70 a barrel for the first time in two years on investors’ optimism that improving oil demand and a dwindling supply glut may mean the market can absorb any additional supply from OPEC and its allies.
Brent crude, the international energy benchmark, rose 2.6% to $71.09 a barrel. It is on track for its highest close since May 2019. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 3.5% at $68.61 a barrel. The U.S. gauge on Tuesday crossed its highest level since October 2018.
