Oil prices ease for second day over Gaza ceasefire talks, Brent dips to $89: Analysts peg near-term range at $85-95/bbl
Crude oil may still rise as analysts have warned that without an end to the conflict, there is an elevated risk that other countries, particularly Iran, could be drawn into the war.
Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on Tuesday, April 9, dragged by talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, however losses were limited to less than a dollar a barrel as Egyptian and Qatari mediators met resistance in their search to find a way out of the war. The discussion being held in Cairo, was also attended by the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns, have so far failed to reach a breakthrough towards pausing the raging war in Gaza.
