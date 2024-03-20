Oil rally cools off as prices slip 2% ahead of US Federal Reserve verdict; Brent down to $85.9/bbl
Brent had settled at its highest since October 31 in the previous session at $87.38 a barrel, while WTI hit its highest since October 27 at $83.47.
International crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday, March 20, after hitting multi-month highs in the previous session, as investors braced for the US Federal Reserve's interest rate policy announcement later in the day. Analysts widely project the US central bank to maintain the status quo on its interest rates for the fifth straight meeting today.
