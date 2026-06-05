Oil price steadies amid US-Iran ceasefire uncertainty; Brent hovers at $95. What's the near-term outlook?

US-Iran war: Oil prices stabilised on Friday, 5 June, after posting their first decline in a week, as optimism surrounding potential US-Iran peace negotiations offset concerns over lingering uncertainty around a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Crude oil prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange witnessed an upward movement, tracking global prices. MCX crude oil prices rose by over 1.04% to ₹8,934 per barrel.

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On the international front, Brent crude hovered near $95 a barrel after slipping 2.8% on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded below $93 per barrel.

What's weighing on crude oil prices today? US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were progressing positively, even as Iran-backed Hezbollah rejected a US-mediated ceasefire proposal between Israel and Lebanon.

Crude oil prices have risen more than 6% this week as doubts over the pace and outcome of the negotiations tempered earlier expectations of a deal that could restore oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that handles roughly 20% of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas trade during peacetime.

Despite the recent rally, oil futures remain about 20% below their early-April levels, when Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire that brought an end to more than five weeks of conflict.

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According to a Bloomberg report, there has been little indication of a breakthrough in discussions between Tehran and Washington, with Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon emerging as a significant obstacle. Responding to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday about Hezbollah’s rejection of the proposed ceasefire, Trump remarked that “they didn’t reject me” and asserted that the group had contacted US officials to discuss ending hostilities.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump wrote on social media that he was “right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the war with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” He provided no additional details on the talks and instead used the post to criticise a vote by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives aimed at ending the conflict.

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Crude oil price outlook Commenting on the technical outlook, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that MCX crude oil is attempting a technical bounce near the lower end of the ascending trendline, which continues to provide important structural support, even as MACD indicates weakening bearish momentum.

“Immediate resistance stands at ₹9,200– ₹9,250; a sustained move above this zone could trigger a recovery toward ₹9,300– ₹9,345. On the downside, ₹9,050– ₹8,970 acts as immediate support; a break below this area could extend the decline toward ₹8,900– ₹8,830. The near-term bias remains cautious, with direction largely driven by ongoing geopolitical developments,” Ponmudi said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.