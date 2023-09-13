Oil price today: Brent crude surges on supply worries; MCX rate could hit ₹7,800 per barrel2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:55 PM IST
International crude oil prices rose, firming around a 10-month peak, as the market balanced supply concerns over Libya output and OPEC cuts with global macroeconomic headwinds.
Crude oil prices on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) traded higher following a sharp rally in international oil prices that hit a 10-month high amid concerns over tightening supply.
