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Oil price soars close to $100/barrel on fresh Mideast attacks, fears over war widening

Main oil contract Brent North Sea surged toward $100 a barrel today as Tehran-backed Houthi rebels targeted Red Sea shipping, raising fears that the Middle East war is widening.

Livemint, AFP
Updated23 Jul 2026, 05:46 PM IST
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Main oil contract Brent North Sea surged toward $100 a barrel today as Tehran-backed Houthi rebels targeted Red Sea shipping, raising fears that the Middle East war is widening.
Main oil contract Brent North Sea surged toward $100 a barrel today as Tehran-backed Houthi rebels targeted Red Sea shipping, raising fears that the Middle East war is widening. (Reuters / Amit Dave / File Photo)
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Oil prices have soared to $100 per barrel today, on 23 July, amid fresh attacks in the Middle East and over fears of the war widening, AFP reported. It added that the main oil contract Brent North Sea jumped to $100/barrel on Thursday as Tehran-backed Houthi rebels targeted Red Sea shipping.

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Most Asian stock markets were buoyed by a much-needed bounce for regional tech firms as investor appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) see-saws. While the European markets were weaker, with London, Paris and Frankfurt all falling in midday trading. And the dollar firmed against its main rivals, as per the report.

Oil prices soar: What we know

International oil benchmark Brent soared as much as 5% to above $98/barrel after Houthi rebels claimed to have struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

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Iran vowed to keep striking the region so long as it remains under attack by US strikes. “Investors are in a wary mood... as fresh jitters of worry about the ongoing energy crunch hit sentiment,” Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club told the publication.

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“With both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea now under increasing pressure, markets are bracing for the possibility that the conflict could disrupt key energy routes, (and) keep oil prices elevated,” she added.

The prospect of higher oil prices also raises the prospect of higher inflation and interest-rate hikes, adding to weak sentiment, analysts said.

Global markets react to uncertainty

  • London's FTSE 100 index was dragged into the red by a 9% drop in Centrica shares as the owner of British Gas laid out plans to cut 1,300 jobs alongside a mixed earnings update.

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  • Paris shed one percent, weighed down by a 15% drop in semiconductor group STMicroelectronics as its sales forecasts fell short of expectations.
  • French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies jumped three percent after reporting that net profit doubled in the second quarter as the war pushed up energy prices.
  • Asian traders bought back into beaten-down tech stocks, with Seoul up more than four percent, helped by rallies in chip giants SK Hynix and Samsung, while Tokyo was boosted by Advantest and SoftBank.
  • Hong Kong and Shanghai also rose.

Fear over AI bubble impacts tech stocks

Investors' appetite for all things AI has been tested in recent months on concern about elevated valuations and as they question when the trillions pumped into the sector will see returns, as per the report.

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It noted that Alphabet's (Google parent) earnings report today renewed concerns as it said the company would likely spend as much as $205 billion on artificial intelligence this year, far more than expected. Notably, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft's results are expected next week and will also be scrutinised for their capital spending plans.

Eyes are on Tokyo after the yen hit a fresh four-decade low against the dollar amid concerns over the gap between the Bank of Japan's low interest rates and those in the United States and other big economies. Rising oil prices and concerns over Japan's economy have added to pressure on the currency, it added.

Key figures around 1100 GMT

  • Brent North Sea Crude: UP 4.8 percent at $98.60 per barrel
  • West Texas Intermediate: UP 4.3 percent at $90.56 a barrel

(With inputs from AFP)

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