Oil price soars close to $100/barrel on fresh Mideast attacks, fears over war widening

Oil prices have soared to $100 per barrel today, on 23 July, amid fresh attacks in the Middle East and over fears of the war widening, AFP reported. It added that the main oil contract Brent North Sea jumped to $100/barrel on Thursday as Tehran-backed Houthi rebels targeted Red Sea shipping.

Advertisement

Most Asian stock markets were buoyed by a much-needed bounce for regional tech firms as investor appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) see-saws. While the European markets were weaker, with London, Paris and Frankfurt all falling in midday trading. And the dollar firmed against its main rivals, as per the report.

Oil prices soar: What we know International oil benchmark Brent soared as much as 5% to above $98/barrel after Houthi rebels claimed to have struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

Iran vowed to keep striking the region so long as it remains under attack by US strikes. “Investors are in a wary mood... as fresh jitters of worry about the ongoing energy crunch hit sentiment,” Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club told the publication.

Advertisement

“With both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea now under increasing pressure, markets are bracing for the possibility that the conflict could disrupt key energy routes, (and) keep oil prices elevated,” she added.

The prospect of higher oil prices also raises the prospect of higher inflation and interest-rate hikes, adding to weak sentiment, analysts said.

Global markets react to uncertainty London's FTSE 100 index was dragged into the red by a 9% drop in Centrica shares as the owner of British Gas laid out plans to cut 1,300 jobs alongside a mixed earnings update.

Paris shed one percent, weighed down by a 15% drop in semiconductor group STMicroelectronics as its sales forecasts fell short of expectations.

French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies jumped three percent after reporting that net profit doubled in the second quarter as the war pushed up energy prices.

Asian traders bought back into beaten-down tech stocks, with Seoul up more than four percent, helped by rallies in chip giants SK Hynix and Samsung, while Tokyo was boosted by Advantest and SoftBank.

Hong Kong and Shanghai also rose. Fear over AI bubble impacts tech stocks Investors' appetite for all things AI has been tested in recent months on concern about elevated valuations and as they question when the trillions pumped into the sector will see returns, as per the report.

Advertisement

It noted that Alphabet's (Google parent) earnings report today renewed concerns as it said the company would likely spend as much as $205 billion on artificial intelligence this year, far more than expected. Notably, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft's results are expected next week and will also be scrutinised for their capital spending plans.

Eyes are on Tokyo after the yen hit a fresh four-decade low against the dollar amid concerns over the gap between the Bank of Japan's low interest rates and those in the United States and other big economies. Rising oil prices and concerns over Japan's economy have added to pressure on the currency, it added.

Key figures around 1100 GMT Brent North Sea Crude: UP 4.8 percent at $98.60 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 4.3 percent at $90.56 a barrel (With inputs from AFP)

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer