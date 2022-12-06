Oil prices and energy stocks are headed in different directions. What gives?

The divergence has surprised some on Wall Street, where shares of drillers and miners tend to rise and fall with the prices of the commodities they produce. Many expect a rebound in oil prices to narrow the gap, allowing companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. to boost dividends and stock buybacks, along with capital investments that are key for future oil production. A further decline could undermine producers’ banner profits—and the backstop they have provided to shaky stock indexes.