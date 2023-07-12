Oil prices are now on a fresh uptrend rising between 1-2 per cent on July 12, with the benchmark Brent futures breaching the $80 per barrel-mark for the first time since May. This comes after US inflation data spurred hopes the Federal Reserve may have fewer interest rate hikes in store for the world's biggest economy. Prices held gains even as data showed US crude inventories jumped by nearly 6 million barrels last week, as traders focused on surging domestic demand for crude from refiners to meet summer travel demand.

Brent futures rose 91 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $80.33 a barrel, having risen by more than $1 earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.08, or 1.4 per cent at $75.81 a barrel. Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a July 19 expiry, was last trading higher by 0.65 per cent at ₹6,198 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,146 and ₹6,240 per bbl during the session so far, compared to their previous close of ₹6,158 per bbl.

What's driving crude oil prices?



Mild US Inflation, Weaker US dollar: US data showed consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years. Markets expect one more interest rate rise, but oil traders hope that may be it. Higher rates can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

The key inflation gauge - the consumer price index (CPI) in US, rose three per cent from a year ago last month, down from four per cent in May and slightly lower than analysts expected.

"This is the lowest number since the pandemic ... but it is important to keep in mind that this is still a transitory situation. But overall, traders are cheering this event," said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets, describing the inflation figures.

Oil prices also drew support from a weaker dollar and optimism surrounding Chinese stimulus, Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index told news agency Reuters.

Broadly, traders have also been watching for signs of when US monetary tightening may begin to ease and for its effect on economic growth. The latest US inflation data offers fresh hope that the Federal Reserve can soon wrap up the most aggressive interest-rate hikes in decades.

Oil forecasts from authorities: Forecasts from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) point to the market tightening into 2024.

The IEA expects the oil market to stay tight in the second half of 2023, citing strong demand from China and developing countries combined with supply cuts from leading producers. New forecasts from the IEA are expected this week.

The EIA cut its forecast for 2023 US crude oil production by 50,000 barrels per day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) extended output cuts through 2024. Top producer Saudi Arabia pledged last week to extend a production cut of 1 million bpd in August, while Russia will cut exports by 500,000 bpd.

Crude oil production is expected to rise 670,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 12.56 million bpd this year, less than a prior forecast calling for a gain of 720,000 bpd, the EIA said in its Short Term Energy Outlook.

The production cuts by OPEC+ were expected to lower global oil inventories in each of the next five quarters and boost global oil prices in late-2023 and early-2024, according to EIA.

The EIA now expects spot prices of Brent crude oil will average $78 a barrel in July, and crude oil prices will reach $80 a barrel in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"The oil balance gets tighter either when supply is downgraded, or demand is revised up. If both happens at the same time the change can be seismic," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga referring to the EIA's outlook.

"Clearly, it is not worried about inflation-induced recession that could potentially dent global oil consumption,'' added Varga.

US inventory: Pressuring prices was a EIA report of a much bigger-than-expected US crude stock build of nearly six million barrels last week. Gasoline inventories remained largely unchanged at 219.5 million barrels, confounding analyst expectations for a big draw as drivers took to the roads during the Fourth of July holiday week, a situation that is “almost unheard of," Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group told Reuters.