Oil prices are now on a fresh uptrend rising between 1-2 per cent on July 12, with the benchmark Brent futures breaching the $80 per barrel-mark for the first time since May. This comes after US inflation data spurred hopes the Federal Reserve may have fewer interest rate hikes in store for the world's biggest economy. Prices held gains even as data showed US crude inventories jumped by nearly 6 million barrels last week, as traders focused on surging domestic demand for crude from refiners to meet summer travel demand.

