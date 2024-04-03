Oil prices continue to gain amid worries about supply disruptions; brent crude at $89.76/bbl
Brent crude futures climbed by 84 cents, representing a 0.9% increase, reaching $89.76 per barrel by 11:38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT). Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures experienced a gain of 76 cents, or 0.9%, reaching $85.91 per barrel.
Oil prices continued their upward trajectory amid investor apprehensions regarding potential disruptions in supply due to escalating geopolitical tensions, on Wednesday. However, some of these concerns were mitigated by an unexpected increase in U.S. crude oil inventories.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started