Oil prices decline as MidEast supply worries fade, brent crude at $81.50/bbl
Brent futures saw a decrease of 58 cents, settling at $81.50 per barrel at 1444 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped by 93 cents, or 1.2%, reaching $77.08.
Oil prices experienced a decline, with the global benchmark Brent dropping below $82 per barrel, on Monday. This downward trend occurred as worries diminished about potential disruptions to supply due to conflicts in the Middle East.
