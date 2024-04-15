Oil prices decline as risk premium eases following Iran attack; brent crude at $89.64/bbl
Brent futures for June delivery dropped by 81 cents, approximately 0.9%, reaching $89.64 per barrel by 1335 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May delivery dipped by 69 cents, about 0.8%, settling at $84.97.
Oil prices saw a downward drift on Monday, as the market seemed to minimize concerns about a wider regional conflict following Iran's weekend attack on Israel.
