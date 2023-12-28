Oil prices decline over 1% on easing Red Sea transport disruptions; Brent drops to $78/bbl
Oil prices fell more than one per cent on Thursday, December 28 as concerns eased about shipping disruptions along the Red Sea route, even as tensions in the Middle East continue to fester. Crude has risen about eight per cent since its December low as Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea forced tankers and other ships to divert on longer voyages, boosting costs.
