Oil prices decline over caution on US Fed interest rates, Iran sanctions; Brent at $88/bbl
OPEC+ kept oil supply policy unchanged and pressed some countries to boost compliance with output cuts. OPEC+ said some members would compensate for oversupply in the first quarter.
Global crude oil prices dropped on Thursday, April 4, as caution over global macroeconomic activity weighed against the supply output cuts as well as geopolitical conflicts. Investors continue to look to macroeconomic data and monetary policy for potential clues on the outlook for oil demand, while financial sanctions on Iran by the US also capped gains in today's session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started