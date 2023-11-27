comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil prices dip ahead of OPEC+ meeting, Brent below $80
Back Back

Oil prices dip ahead of OPEC+ meeting, Brent below $80

 Livemint

Brent crude futures edged lower 91 cents, or 1.1%, at $79.67 a barrel by 1217 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 89 cents, or 1.2%, at $74.65.

The OPEC+ ministerial meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday, but was postponed to iron out differences with African nations as they had disagreed on supply cuts. REUTERSPremium
The OPEC+ ministerial meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday, but was postponed to iron out differences with African nations as they had disagreed on supply cuts. REUTERS

Oil prices declined for a fourth day on Monday ahead of a meeting of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, later in the week. The member countries on November 30 will deliberate on supply curbs in 2024.

The OPEC+ ministerial meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday, but was postponed to iron out differences with African nations as they had disagreed on supply cuts.

Brent crude futures edged lower 91 cents, or 1.1%, at $79.67 a barrel by 1217 GMT. 

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 89 cents, or 1.2%, at $74.65.

In early trading, both the contracts were down $1.

Brent has fallen by almost a fifth from a high in late September on increased supply from non-OPEC countries and the fading of the supply risk from Israel-Hamas war.

Earlier this month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) had predicted that the market would tip back into surplus next year. 

On Friday, the US crude oil benchmark for January delivery fell $1.56 to $75.54 per barrel. Brent crude for January delivery fell 84 cents to $80.23 per barrel.

Global stock markets were almost flat on Monday as investors are eyeing key US and European inflation data later in the week. 

The MSCI index of world stocks was down 0.04%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged lower 0.15%. The futures on the S&P 500 index were down 0.15%.

Major Asian stock markets also declined on Monday. 

The yield on the 10-year US treasury note was last down 1 basis point at 4.470%.

The US dollar on Monday fell against major peers.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped as much as 0.2% to 103.21 and was headed for a monthly loss of more than 3%.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Nov 2023, 06:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App