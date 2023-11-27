Oil prices dip ahead of OPEC+ meeting, Brent below $80
Brent crude futures edged lower 91 cents, or 1.1%, at $79.67 a barrel by 1217 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 89 cents, or 1.2%, at $74.65.
Oil prices declined for a fourth day on Monday ahead of a meeting of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, later in the week. The member countries on November 30 will deliberate on supply curbs in 2024.
