Oil prices down 2% as demand concerns outweighs OPEC cuts; Brent dips to $84/bbl

Oil prices declined 2 per cent on Thursday, October 5, extending the previous session's nearly 6 per cent losses, as an uncertain demand outlook overshadowed an OPEC decision to maintain oil output cuts, keeping supply tight. Oil settled more than $5 lower on Wednesday - its biggest daily drop in over a year even after a meeting of a ministerial panel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+).

Global benchmark Brent crude futures have declined about $10 a barrel in less than 10 days after edging close to $100 in late September. The combined percentage drop over the last two days was the steepest since May for both crude benchmarks. Brent futures fell $1.62, or 1.9 per cent, to $84.19. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were $1.55 cents, or 1.8 per cent, lower at $82.73, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, was trading 2.39 per cent lower at ₹6,895 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,867 and ₹7,090 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹7,064 per barrel.

Also Read: RBI Monetary Policy: Will high crude oil prices impact MPC's decision on October 6?

‘’WTI Crude oil plunged more than 5 per cent on Wednesday and closed at a five-week low of $84.22 per bbl, amid lingering demand concerns. EIA inventory data showed that US gasoline demand has plummeted to its lowest seasonal level in 25 years, as sky-high prices sparked a pullback in consumption,'' said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

OPEC made no changes to the group's oil output policy, and Saudi Arabia said it would maintain a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2023, while Russia would keep a 300,000 bpd voluntary export curb until the end of December.

Earlier this week, oil Minister Hardeep Puri told Bloomberg TV that oil prices need to fall to levels of around $80 a barrel to be good for the economy. The world’s third biggest oil user is constantly telling oil producing nations that crude is too costly, according to Bloomberg.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!