Oil prices down 2% as demand concerns outweighs OPEC cuts; Brent dips to $84/bbl
Brent futures fell $1.62, or 1.9 per cent, to $84.19. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were $1.55 cents, or 1.8 per cent, lower at $82.73.
Oil prices declined 2 per cent on Thursday, October 5, extending the previous session's nearly 6 per cent losses, as an uncertain demand outlook overshadowed an OPEC decision to maintain oil output cuts, keeping supply tight. Oil settled more than $5 lower on Wednesday - its biggest daily drop in over a year even after a meeting of a ministerial panel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started