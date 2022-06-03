Oil prices down marginally as OPEC+ alliance decides to boost output

Around 1020am, the Brent July on the Intercontinental Exchange traded at $117.44 a barrel, down 0.14% from previous close. West Texas Intermediate futures on the NYMEX fell 0.25% to $116.58 per barrel.
On Thursday, OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August. This follows the previously decided increase of 432,000 bpd.
The next meeting of the oil cartel will take place on 30 June.
Decline in crude stockpiles in the US supported prices, analysts said. Data released on Thursday showed that crude stockpiles in the US fell much more than expected in the week to 27 May.
Back in India, retail prices of petrol and diesel have now remained unchanged for the 12th straight day. In the national capital, petrol sold for ₹96.67 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹89.62 a litre.
Fuel prices were last revised on 22 May, a day after the central government announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and by 6 rupees a litre on diesel.