Oil prices drop after high US crude stock offsets impact of Middle-East conflict; Brent at $89/bbl
Brent crude futures last dropped 28 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $89.14 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $84.88
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, April 10, after US government data showed earlier today that crude oil and fuel inventories rose by much more than expected on weak demand and lower oil exports. US crude stocks climbed by 5.8 million barrels in the week ended April 5, more than double of analysts' expectations.
