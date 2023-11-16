Oil prices drop over $3 on China's demand concerns, US crude stock; Brent crashes to $78/bbl
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a November 17 expiry, was last trading lower by 5.18 per cent at ₹6,091 per bbl
Oil prices dropped more than $3 a barrel on Thursday, November 16, extending losses from the previous session, as investors responded to signals of higher supply in the US and expectations of weak energy demand in China.
