Oil prices drop on record rise in US crude inventories, demand concerns; Brent at $81/bbl
Oil prices dropped on Wednesday, November 15 on a bigger-than-expected rise in US crude inventories and record production in the world's biggest producer, along with mounting worries about demand in Asia. US crude stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels in the latest week to 421.9 million barrels, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
