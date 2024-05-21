Oil prices drop over $1 after US inflation, Fed outlook hurts consumer demand; Brent at $82/bbl
Brent crude futures last fell by $1.21, or 1.45 per cent, to $82.50 per barrel. Higher borrowing costs tie up funds in a blow to the economic growth and demand for crude oil.
International crude oil prices declined by more than one per cent on Tuesday, May 21, with lingering US inflation poised to keep interest rates higher for longer, potentially dampening consumer demand. Higher borrowing costs tie up funds in a blow to the economic growth and demand for crude oil and pressures consumer demand at the pump.
