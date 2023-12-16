Oil prices drop over $1, settle lower on volatile session after US macro data, FOMC policy decision; Brent at $76/bbl
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said interest rate hikes intended to curb inflation were likely at an end, but left open the possibility for further increases.
Brent crude and US crude futures finished at a small loss following a see-saw session, in which prices fell more than $1 a barrel at one point on Friday, December 15, as traders tried to reconcile mixed signals for oil demand in the coming year. The oil market declined in the session after a Federal Reserve Bank manufacturing survey showed a third month of declines in new orders, which could be a sign of weaker demand for oil in the coming year.
