Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Oil prices ease ahead of Opec + meet

Oil prices ease ahead of Opec + meet

In its last meeting in September, Opec+ had trimmed production by 100,000 barrels a day for October. The reduction was marginal and did not boost prices as expected. (File Photo: AP)
1 min read . 04:14 PM ISTLivemint

The global energy market has been largely volatile amid tight supplies, exacerbated by geopolitical turmoil. According to agency reports, Opec and allies meet in Vienna to discuss output cuts of up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Global crude oil prices eased on Wednesday after an initial surge ahead of a meeting of Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and allies to discuss production cuts amid a tight market.

NEW DELHI: Global crude oil prices eased on Wednesday after an initial surge ahead of a meeting of Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and allies to discuss production cuts amid a tight market.

At 0318pm, the December Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $91.44 per barrel, down by 0.39% from previous close. The November contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.49% to $86.10 a barrel.

At 0318pm, the December Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $91.44 per barrel, down by 0.39% from previous close. The November contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.49% to $86.10 a barrel.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The global energy market has been largely volatile amid tight supplies, exacerbated by the geopolitical turmoil. According to agency reports, Opec and allies meet in Vienna to discuss output cuts of up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd). The 33rd Opec and non-Opec ministerial meeting will be the first in-person meeting of the alliance since the start of the pandemic.

The cartel is considering a major output cut in a bid to support oil prices which have largely declined since June. Prices have been subdued over the past four months due to recessionary concerns amid slow global demand and interest rate hikes by central banks.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

At its last meeting in September, the grouping had trimmed production by 100,000 barrels a day for October. The reduction was marginal and did not boost prices as expected.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.