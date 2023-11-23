Oil prices declined about 2 per cent on Thursday, November 23, extending losses after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies (OPEC+) unexpectedly delayed the policy meeting on output planned for Sunday, raising questions about the future course of crude production cuts. Investors now speculate that the oil producer group might not deepen output cuts next year.

Brent crude futures were down $1.40, or about 1.7 per cent, at $80.56 a barrel after falling as much as 4 per cent on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude slid $1.37, also about 1.4 per cent, to $75.73 after dropping as much as 5 per cent in the previous session, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a December 18 expiry, was last trading lower by 0.17 per cent at ₹6,352 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,287 and ₹6,208 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,363 per barrel.

