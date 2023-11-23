comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 23 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.95 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.85 -0.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.2 -0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.85 -0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil prices extend losses on growing concerns of delayed OPEC+ meeting; Brent at $80/bbl
Back Back

Oil prices extend losses on growing concerns of delayed OPEC+ meeting; Brent at $80/bbl

 Livemint , Written By Nikita Prasad

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a December 18 expiry, was last trading lower by 0.17 per cent at ₹6,352 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,287 and ₹6,208 per bbl during the session

FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo (REUTERS)

Oil prices declined about 2 per cent on Thursday, November 23, extending losses after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies (OPEC+) unexpectedly delayed the policy meeting on output planned for Sunday, raising questions about the future course of crude production cuts. Investors now speculate that the oil producer group might not deepen output cuts next year.

Brent crude futures were down $1.40, or about 1.7 per cent, at $80.56 a barrel after falling as much as 4 per cent on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude slid $1.37, also about 1.4 per cent, to $75.73 after dropping as much as 5 per cent in the previous session, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a December 18 expiry, was last trading lower by 0.17 per cent at 6,352 per bbl, having swung between 6,287 and 6,208 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 6,363 per barrel.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 10:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App