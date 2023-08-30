Oil prices extend gains on tighter US crude, hurricane Idalia concerns; Brent over $85/bbl1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:15 PM IST
US crude inventories dropped by 10.6 million barrels in the last week to 422.9 million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.
Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, August 30, after US government data showed tighter-than-expected crude supplies in US, while hurricane Idalia kept investors on edge. US crude inventories dropped by 10.6 million barrels in the last week to 422.9 million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline - a proxy for demand - was at about 9.1 million barrels per day, according to news agency Reuters.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started