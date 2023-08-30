comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil prices extend gains on tighter US crude, hurricane Idalia concerns; Brent over $85/bbl
Back

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, August 30, after US government data showed tighter-than-expected crude supplies in US, while hurricane Idalia kept investors on edge. US crude inventories dropped by 10.6 million barrels in the last week to 422.9 million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline - a proxy for demand - was at about 9.1 million barrels per day, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude futures for October rose 21 cents to $85.70 a barrel  EDT.. The October contract expires on Thursday and the more active November contract was at $85.13, up 22 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 30 cents to $81.46. Both benchmarks rallied by more than a dollar on Tuesday as the US currency weakened after soft US jobs data reduced the likelihood of further increases to interest rates.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a September 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.39 per cent at 6,730 per bbl, having swung between 6,689 and 6,775 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 6,704 per barrel.

The US economy expanded at a 2.1 per cent annual pace in the April-June quarter, compared to the initial estimate of 2.4 per cent, according to official revised estimates released on Wednesday. The US government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4 per cent annual rate last quarter.

MORE TO COME

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App