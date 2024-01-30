Oil prices extends over 1% drop on China economic headwinds ahead of US Fed verdict; Brent at $81/bbl
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a February 16 expiry, was last trading 1.13 per cent higher at ₹6,471 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,313 and ₹6,484 per bbl during the session
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, January 30, extending a more than one per cent drop in the previous session on China's economic outlook, however the losses were kept in check by supply fears driven escalating tensions in the Middle East.
