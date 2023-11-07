Oil prices fall 3% to hit 2-month low as fresh demand concerns outweigh supply cuts; Brent at $82/bbl
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a November 17 expiry, was last trading lower by 4.66 per cent at ₹6,508 per bbl
Oil prices fell about 3 per cent to their lowest since late August on Tuesday, November 7, as demand concerns arose from mixed Chinese data and waning investor enthusiasm on interest rate cuts.
