Oil prices fall amid inflation fears

NEW DELHI: Global crude oil prices declined on Tuesday after hitting their highest levels in a month in the previous session.
Elevated inflation and the probability of aggressive rate hikes by major central banks triggered fears of a global economic slowdown and softening fuel demand, thus weighing on investor sentiment and prices today, analysts said. Prices also declined after the head of International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, told Reuters that more stocks from emergency reserves may be released if needed.
At 1153 IST, the October Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $104.52 per barrel, down 0.54% from previous close. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $96.93 a barrel, down marginally.
Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities, said, “NYMEX crude trades modestly lower weighed down by demand concerns and International Energy Agency’s indication that more stocks from emergency reserves may be released if needed.“
Rao said that supply concerns amid increasing tensions in Libya and Iraq, along with the prospect of production cuts by OPEC, and a possible delay in Iran’s nuclear deal curbed the decline in prices.
“Crude oil may remain volatile amid mixed factors however growth worries and shaky risk sentiment may result in some selling pressure at higher levels," he said.
Meanwhile, in India, retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained largely unchanged for over three months now. In the national capital, petrol is being sold at ₹96.72 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹89.62.