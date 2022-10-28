Oil prices fall as China ramps up covid restrictions

Oil prices fall as China ramps up covid restrictions1 min read . 03:00 PM IST
Crude oil prices are expected to remain volatile although output cuts by OPEC+ nations would continue to support oil prices, analysts said
New Delhi: International crude oil prices declined on Friday after China expanded its covid-related restrictions.
China is the second largest importer of crude oil and fresh lockdowns across its cities raised concerns of a fall in fuel demand. Strengthening US dollar also weighed on the crude prices on Friday.
Around 2.30 pm, the December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $96.32 per barrel, lower by 0.66% from its previous close. The December contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1.07% to $88.13 a barrel.
Analysts said that supply concerns persist. Further, a strong recovery in U.S. gross domestic product in the third quarter reported on Thursday restricted the losses. The US GDP growth rate increasesd by 2.6% in the third quarter.
“Record crude oil exports from the U.S. are signs of improving global oil demand. The U.S. third quarter GDP estimate released on Thursday was also better than expected and supported oil prices," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities. He, however, said that demand worries from China would remain major concern.
“We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile although output cuts by OPEC+ nations would continue to support oil prices," he said.
Sriram Iyer, senior research Analyst at Reliance Securities said international oil prices traded weaker on Friday as fresh covid-19 cases in China could keep demand on the weaker side. However, record exports from U.S. could cap downside, Iyer said.
Retail fuel prices in India continued to remain unchanged. In the national capital, petrol was priced at ₹96.72 per litre, and diesel was sold for ₹89.62 a litre.