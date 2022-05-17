Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Oil prices fall as EU struggles to build consensus on Russian oil import ban

Oil prices fall as EU struggles to build consensus on Russian oil import ban

Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Rituraj Baruah

  • Domestic retail fuel prices, meanwhile, have remained unchanged for over 40 days now. In Delhi, the pump price of petrol is 105.41 per litre, and diesel sold for 96.67

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Crude oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday as the European Union (EU) continued to face resistance to its push for a ban on energy imports from Russia.

NEW DELHI: Crude oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday as the European Union (EU) continued to face resistance to its push for a ban on energy imports from Russia.

The EU on Monday failed to bring Hungary on board in support of the proposed embargo on imports amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The EU on Monday failed to bring Hungary on board in support of the proposed embargo on imports amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

At 0105 pm, the July contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange traded at $114.17, down 0.06% from previous close. West Texas Intermediate futures on the NYMEX fell 0.28% to $113.88 a barrel.

Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities, said that along with EU’s struggle to reach a consensus on the proposed ban on Russian oil imports, disappointing Chinese economic data also weighed on prices.

China's April retail sales fell 11.1% from a year ago, while industrial production fell 2.9%, as per official data.

Rao expects crude prices to remain volatile going ahead.

Domestic retail fuel prices, meanwhile, have remained unchanged for over 40 days now. In Delhi, the pump price of petrol is 105.41 per litre, and diesel sold for 96.67 a litre.

Prices were last raised by 80 paise a litre on 6 April. Cumulatively, petrol and diesel prices rose around 10 per litre during 22 March-6 April amid surging international oil prices.

High crude prices have an impact on the Indian economy as the country imports 80% of its energy requirements. India's crude oil basket, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent grades, was at $107.81 per barrel on 13 May.