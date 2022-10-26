Oil prices fall as US crude inventory increases

Oil prices fall as US crude inventory increases1 min read . 11:52 AM IST
According to data from American Petroleum Institute, crude inventory in the US increased 4.5 million barrels during the week ended 21 October
New Delhi: International crude oil prices declined on Wednesday due to rise in crude stockpiles in the US.
Around 11.10 am, the December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $92.71 per barrel, lower by 0.87% from its previous close. The December contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.64% to $84.77 a barrel.
According to data from American Petroleum Institute (API), crude inventory in the US increased 4.5 million barrels during the week ended 21 October. The rise in inventory accentuated fears of fall in demand, analysts said, adding that global supply concerns amid the geopolitical tensions continued.
Weak Chinese import data also weighed on the prices. China imported 9.8 million barrels per day in September, 2% lower than the year ago period. China is the second largest importer of crude and a decline in imports impacts the overall demand.
On Monday, China released its GDP data for the third quarter which showed a 3.9% year-on-year growth, which was higher than the expecations. However, the growth is way below the official target of around 5.5%.
Recent covid control measures and restrictions have affected businesses activities in several major Chinese cities.
Weakness in crude prices was also witnessed due to a strengthening dollar. An appreciating dollar makes crude oil more expensive for importing nations with other currencies thereby affecting the global demand.
Analysts said that investors are waiting for the official data on crude stockpile in the US to be released by the US Energy Information Administration later in the day.
Despite decline in the global crude prices, retail prices of petrol and diesel in India remained unchanged. In the national capital, petrol is sold for ₹96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹89.62 a litre.