Oil prices fall on concerns of weak demand from China1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Concerns of a decline in Chinese demand have cropped up after the country set a modest growth target for this year at 5%, less than market expectations of 5.5%.
New Delhi: International crude oil prices declined on Monday due to concerns over subdued demand from China, the second largest consumer of oil in the world.
